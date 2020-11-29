REV KAREN: Hope is hard but all is not lost as Advent begins

AS I sit down to pen these words we have just finished putting up our Christmas tree. I have always loved Christmas, but this year is different. This year, hope is hard, belief is hard, resilience is hard, and many of us are weary. In the midst of another lockdown, it is a daily task to guard our hearts against compassion fatigue.

And so advent begins.



Blessed are those who open their nations, their communities, their homes, their hearts and welcome asylum seekers.#TheChristmasStoryToday pic.twitter.com/oaxENCPWKc — Karen Sethuraman (@KarenSethuraman) November 29, 2020

Advent is about longing, wondering, anticipating and waiting. Advent reminds us that the baby is coming – but He is not here yet. It’s a time to prepare, pause, reflect and even come to terms with the fact that many of us are not particularly looking forward to this season.



Our hearts and chairs are empty with the loss of our loved one

Our struggling finances

Our fragile relationships

Our frail bodies crippled by illness

Our anxiety levels at an all-time high

Our shattered dreams

Our failed attempts at adjusting to life during a pandemic



But all is not lost.



Advent provides us with the space to get real with what is happening to us, and within us. It’s okay to not feel festive and merry. It’s okay to not feel soothed by the Christmas carols. It’s okay to look at the beauty of the Christmas lights and not to have spark. It’s okay to admit things are hard and you are hurting.



As we begin this journey of advent I invite you over the next few weeks to get your sandals on and walk some ancient dusty paths with me. Allow this season to remind you that peace, light, joy and hope is on the way. Dare to believe broken hearts can be mended, what feels empty can be filled, and that light can break into what appears to be dark.



The Christmas story is about Rebuilding, Restoring, Repairing and Reviving.

Advent tells our weary world that all is not lost.