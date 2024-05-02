'A silence fell over the courtroom': Kelly's Bar inquest stopped hours before deadline

QUEST FOR TRUTH: The Moran family outside court before the inquest was halted this week

THE brother of a man killed in a loyalist bomb attack on a West Belfast bar 50 years ago says he is “devastated” after an inquest into his killing was dramatically halted hours before the British government’s Legacy Act came into force.

John Moran (19) died ten days after a car bomb was detonated outside Kelly’s Bar at the junction of Springfield Road and Whiterock Road on May 13, 1972. Barman Thomas McElroy was shot dead during the attack. Gerard Clarke never recovered from his injuries and died 17 years after the attack, leaving behind a wife and four young children.

After the explosion loyalist gunmen opened fire as people frantically searched through the debris trying to help those who were injured.

At the inquest on Tuesday, Coroner Maria Dougan stopped proceedings at 1pm – just 11 hours before the midnight deadline when all inquests which were not at a findings stage would end under the controversial Legacy Act.

Ms Dougan said she was unable to obtain information she deemed important to the inquest before the cut-off deadline, relating to the bomb left at the bar and the type of technology available at the time. She directed the Legacy Inquest Unit to make enquiries to obtain the underlying material from the Barron Report, which is held by Irish government authorities.

Due to this, Ms Dougan ruled that was there was “no prospect” of the inquest being concluded.

“If I was not bound by the deadline of May 1, 2024, I would have obtained that information,” she stated.

John Moran

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, John Moran’s brother, Chris spoke of his devastation after the inquest was halted.

“The coroner was waiting on some information from the Taoiseach’s office. Our counsel argued there was enough to proceed with an inquest,” he said. “We were in court yesterday at 1pm when Coroner Maria Dougan stopped proceedings, 11 hours before the deadline.

“There was a silence that fell over the courtroom. Nobody talked for around two minutes.

“We will never give up the fight. We have been fighting for justice for 52 years. We are all gutted because none of us expected it. My thoughts are with John today and all victims of atrocities during the Troubles.

“If the Legacy Bill stands as it is, there is no avenue to finish the inquest. My only hope is that if a Labour government get elected later this year, they might quash the Legacy Bill.”