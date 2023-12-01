Enjoy the guided Gruffalo experience at Colin Glen Forest Park this Christmas

Santa Claus is coming to town! This time next week Santa will arrive at our Forest Park!

Join us for a magical guided experience through the only official Gruffalo Trail and meet Santa in his Gruffalo Grotto!

Visit Ireland’s only official Gruffalo Trail this Christmas, enjoy a Christmas themed walk with the family and visit Santa!

Bring your little ones along and go right inside the glorious Gruffalo – enjoy festive themed arts and crafts and take home your very own Julia Donaldson book, certificate, sticker, AND selection box!

• Your own storyteller to narrate the Gruffalo story in the Education room.

• Go explore Colin Glen Forest and meet the characters of the book.

• As an added bonus, join the trail of The Stickman, another story from the same author.

• Each child/family will meet Santa in his grotto and receive a selection box.

• Christmas arts and crafts are included.

• Every child receives a book by renowned authors including Julia Donaldson and certificate.

• Babies 0-2 go free, but do not receive a takeaway pack. This is a 1.5-hour activity.

https://www.colinglen.org/product/gruffalo-santa-guided-walk/