Santa Claus is coming to town! This time next week Santa will arrive at our Forest Park!
Join us for a magical guided experience through the only official Gruffalo Trail and meet Santa in his Gruffalo Grotto!
Visit Ireland’s only official Gruffalo Trail this Christmas, enjoy a Christmas themed walk with the family and visit Santa!
Bring your little ones along and go right inside the glorious Gruffalo – enjoy festive themed arts and crafts and take home your very own Julia Donaldson book, certificate, sticker, AND selection box!
• Your own storyteller to narrate the Gruffalo story in the Education room.
• Go explore Colin Glen Forest and meet the characters of the book.
• As an added bonus, join the trail of The Stickman, another story from the same author.
• Each child/family will meet Santa in his grotto and receive a selection box.
• Christmas arts and crafts are included.
• Every child receives a book by renowned authors including Julia Donaldson and certificate.
• Babies 0-2 go free, but do not receive a takeaway pack. This is a 1.5-hour activity.
