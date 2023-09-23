Men's shed and women's group work together to learn new skills

A COLLABORATION between a local men's shed and a women's group is working hard to help both groups learn new and handy skills.

The Half Moon Lake Men's Shed in Lenadoon have been hosting the Women's Beacon Group at Tullymore and teaching them skills such as DIY, woodworking and how to handle tools.

Beginning at the start of September the groups received a grant to help provide the materials for the collaboration and the first week saw the women learning how to use woodworking tools, which was put into practice the next week when they worked together to create bird feeders and planters.

NAILED ON: The women have been receiving lessons in how to use basic tools

The women got stuck in to the work using power tools to get the job done.

Pauline Holland of Tullymore Women's Beacon Group gave an insight to what the project entails.

"We are a women's group from Tullymore Community Centre in Andersonstown. We have about 15 members who meet every Tuesday and Thursday.

"We got a grant to come round to the men's shed, and they are showing us how to use power tools to make bird boxes and picture frames. When we learn that then we can make them ourselves and we are then going to have an exhibition.

SKILLS: Michael McCorry from Belfast City Council assisting in the making of planters with a member of Tullymore Women's Group

"Some of the women knit and crochet, and also make things out of shells and drift wood, which we can add. We're trying to get the men in to teach them how to knit and crochet too!"

Pauline continued: "It's brilliant. We are learning how to use sanders, grinders and drills. It just gives you the confidence to put a curtain pole up yourself."

Michael McCorry, Community Outreach Projects Coodinator for Belfast City Council, who oversees the local men's sheds and their activities, said: "I've been working with men's sheds for about seven or eight years now. We noticed that a lot of women were interested in doing arts, crafts and handiwork and had been asking to get involved.

"There are a good group of very active hen's sheds around Belfast now and they've been interested in learning practical skills. They don't want to be getting a joiner in to fix some easy things or an electrician to fix a few electrical items so we've been training them up on the tools. Today we're making some planters they can take them home with them and over the next few weeks we're looking to make some candles and other arts and crafts as well.

"There will be an exhibition of all the different things we'll be making in a few weeks and we'll be making some additional planters for up around the Half Moon Lake here.

"The difference this men's shed has made to the area has been incredible. Seven years ago before it began there was a lot of anti-social behaviour but now there is a presence here of people every day of the week there isn't any at all anymore. It's been brilliant for the local community and for the council and we're looking forward to seeing this exhibition."