The Martin Hurson Story comes to the Waterfront Hall in March

AFTER 46 days on hunger-strike Martin Hurson died on the 13th of July 1981. This young Tyrone man from the Cappagh/Galbally area was the sixth person to die on hunger-strike in Long Kesh following the deaths of Bobby Sands, Francis Hughes, Ray McCreesh, Patsy O’Hara, and Joe McDonnell.

Gerry Cunningham (author of 'Blood Upon The Rose') tells the story of this country lad in a heart-breaking and honest way in the Martin Hurson Story which comes to the Waterfront Hall on March 15.

Cunningham along with an excellent cast tell it exactly as it was in those very dark days of 1981. The story of Martin Hurson begins with his arrest and brutal interrogation in Omagh Barracks. His eventual sentence and participation in the no-wash protest leads to his joining the second hunger-strike in May 1981. This is a hard-hitting story acted out by a brilliant cast with no frills and no sense of triumphalism. It’s a story that could be told, should be told, and will be told for future generations to appreciate and understand the horrors of those dark days of our recent past.

This writing reflects the dark days of 1981 when republican prisoners in the Maze, or Long Kesh as it was better known, embarked upon a hunger strike which in the end would see ten men lose their lives in the most horrific circumstances imaginable. One such man was Tyrone and Cappagh native, Martin Hurson.

Martin Hurson

Gerry tells the story in a very factual and honest way, reflecting greatly upon the suffering of the family who at the end of the day were all victims in these dark and horrible times. The audience get a stark reminder of what life was like here over 40 years ago. A story that has to be told and is told in a non-triumphalist sad way leaving many feeling numb at the end.

We are delighted to announce further dates for those wishing to see “The Martin Hurson story“.



The Waterfront Hall, Belfast

– Saturday, 15th March, 2025 – SOLD OUT

– NEW: 2 pm on Saturday 15th March. Tickets available here



