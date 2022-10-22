THE MOTOR MAN – GERRY FALOONA: Hard times hitting drivers’ tyre awareness

IN the wake of a worrying new piece of research revealing that potentially millions of UK motorists are delaying critical tyre maintenance, road safety charity IAM RoadSmart is calling on drivers to get a grip of their grip.



Research commissioned by the leading independent road safety charity surveyed 1,004 motorists on whether they have delayed making vehicle repairs or improvements amid the cost-of-living crisis. Of those surveyed, one in ten (11 per cent) stated that they had put off replacing their tyres when the tread is low and seven per cent of survey respondents stated that they have put off making a tyre change following a puncture. This means that up to 4.2 million drivers are possibly deferring critical tyre safety maintenance, while up to 2.5 million motorists are potentially putting off fixing a slow puncture.



IAM RoadSmart’s plea comes during Tyre Safety Month, an initiative by Tyresafe that aims to remind motorists of the benefits and importance of tyre checks. Worryingly, TyreSafe research has revealed that on average 153 people are killed or seriously injured every year due to defective tyres, contributing towards 150,000 tyre-related convictions in the past three years.



Neil Greig, Director of Policy and Research at IAM RoadSmart, commented: “Our research has laid bare that far too many motorists have decided to put off potentially critical maintenance on their tyres.



“While we recognise the financial issues many motorists will be facing during such difficult times, taking a chance with your tyres is simply not worth the risk when your own, and other road users’ safety is at risk.



“Furthermore, failing to replace tyres that need to be replaced could let motorists down financially in the long term. Indeed, investing in tyres with a high specification which are appropriate for the season will help with your vehicle’s fuel economy and help motorists save money in the long run.”



Safety first: Five-star performers revealed

EURO NCAP ratings not only indicate how safe a car is to drive, they also affect the cost of your insurance. The higher the NCAP rating, the less expensive your premium.



To achieve that rating, extensive crash tests are carried out on each car and the results compiled for publishing. In the latest round of results, the Mercedes EQE and the Chinese NEV industry leader BYD (Build Your own Dreams) ATTO 3 crossover both earned five stars. Also achieving the top safety ratings are Mazda’s new mid-size crossover SUV, the CX-60, BMW’s new X1 and its 2 Series Active Tourer, along with the latest generation of SEAT siblings, Ibiza and Arona. The updated VW Golf keeps pace with newer rivals with its five-star rating, while two cars, the Citroën C5 X and the Mobilize Limo, are each awarded four stars. Mercedes-Benz continues to expand its all-electric EQ range and the EQE sedan becomes the latest model to be rated by Euro NCAP. Like its stablemates, it does not disappoint, its excellent all-round performance earning it a top five-star safety rating. The EQE has Active Distance Steering Assist available as an option, providing driving assistance on highways, the first to be assessed by Euro NCAP which, if the driver becomes unresponsive, safely manoeuvres the car to the slowest lane before bringing it to a halt.



Euro NCAP Secretary General, Michiel van Ratingen, says: “Fully autonomous driving is still some way away, but the groundwork is being laid by robust, high-performing assisted-driving systems like this one from Mercedes. The five-star rating for the newcomer BYD ATTO 3 continues the run of success for Chinese brands in Euro NCAP, following similar results for WEY and ORA in the last publication. Two other Chinese-made cars in this batch are awarded four stars – both joint



European/Chinese ventures, the Chinese built Citroën C5 X, and the electric sedan Limo from Renault-Jiangling-Mobilize.



“The two SEATs lack some of the latest safety equipment, notably centre airbags, but make up for it in other ways still qualifying for five stars. The BMW X1 and 2 Series Active Tourer each get five stars with almost identical scores and the Mazda CX-60 performed well all-round to achieve a well-deserved five-star rating. The facelifted VW Golf 8 earned five stars; first tested by Euro NCAP in 2019, the model has recently been updated with the addition of a centre airbags, lap pre-tensioners, junction assist and a fatigue detection system, which delivered again five stars, this time against the latest test criteria.”

BMW PASSION

THE latest generation BMW M2 raises the bar in the high-performance premium compact segment by building on the successes of its predecessor with its enhanced specification and even greater performance.



Its twin-turbo, straight-six three-litre engine produces 460hp, an incredible 90 more than its predecessor. Being available with manual transmission heightens the classic high-performance sports car feel along with a breath-taking acceleration of 0-62mph in just 4.1 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 155mph.



For the brave amongst you, there is an optional performance package with a top speed of 177mph. The new M2 builds on its formidable predecessor’s strengths to deliver an even greater driving experience, taking the formula of a classic high-performance sports car and reproducing it in highly concentrated form with cutting-edge technology. The new M2 encapsulates the pure joy of driving with rear-wheel drive and an advanced control/operating concept allowing the driver to adjust the vehicle setup to their formula.



Surefooted agility on demand and handling that remains easily controllable even as the driver explores this coupé’s limits are at its core. The two-door machine embodies an unadulterated racing passion that owners can enjoy day in, day out, along with a comprehensive specification ensuring that it is as comfortable tackling the city as it is on the most demanding race circuits. The advances over the first-generation M2 which became the largest-selling model in the BMW M line-up are evident, not just from the car’s sharper performance but also its far more extensive standard specification. The powertrain technology in the new M2 brings elite performance to the premium compact segment and is the only car in the segment offered with a six-cylinder in-line engine.



The three-litre unit differs only in a small number of details from the engine employed in the M3 and M4 models, but that straight-six engine combines the latest M TwinPower Turbo technology with its high-revving characteristics. Peak power is produced between 2,650 and 5,870rpm but it can go on to 7,200rpm.