While the Covid-19 pandemic has brought serious challenges to workers and employers alike, local signage company Design & Display is helping to protect the community from the virus by fitting bespoke safety screens and signage.

The firm, which specialises in a range of signage services, has been providing protective equipment and safety graphics for essential businesses to protecting their staff and customers at this difficult time.

With the government taking tentative steps to ease the lockdown, Design & Display are now on-hand to provide an array of safety solutions aimed at ensuring social distancing and preventing the spread.

Design & Display owner Conor McNally explained: “These businesses need to have this stuff in place so that they can open.

“We’ve had people coming from anywhere and everywhere coming to get the screens over the last week or so because they said they’ve tried everywhere and can’t get anybody else to supply them. They’re going online and maybe waiting eight to 10 weeks for delivery from suppliers in England.

“We’re here and we’re local, and as long as we can get enough of the stock we’ll supply the service. We’re turning it around in a week or so, which is what people need to get up and running again.

“I think these screens are going to be the new normal for the foreseeable future. People are going to be needing them for the next lot of months at the very least. We’re also doing screens for the vehicles for cars and private taxis, screening the front of the car off from the back. The drivers need to get back out somehow, so this helps get them back on the road.”

He continued: “There’s not a lot of people doing it in the North. The other thing is that some other companies are just supplying a bit of Perspex, which you can screw to your counter. What we’re doing is making the screens bespoke to fit whatever you have. We can fit the perfect shape and size of your counter, the hatches are cut out to whatever specification you need for whatever you’re passing through.”

He added: “It’s all made bespoke and it’s made in-house, so we’re not stacking the same thing high on our shelves and sending them out.”

You can contact Design and Display at their Glen Road base on 02890-961655 or via their Facebook page below.

#bespoke #fabricated #hygenic #perspexscreens fitted at Simply Fish & Chips, Lisburn.#ProtectingStaffAndCustomers#signsbelfast#since1999#WeAreDesignDisplay20 Posted by Design + Display on Friday, 22 May 2020