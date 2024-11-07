The People’s Panto is back with Sleeping Beauty at St Comgall’s

OH YES IT IS: Brassneck Theatre Company are joined by Clonard Credit Union and St Comgall’s staff at this week’s launch

FOLLOWING the success of 'Cinderella' in 2023, the multi award-winning Brassneck Theatre Company are back with ‘Sleeping Beauty’ this December.

Written by and starring ‘Blue Lights’ actor Neil Keery – who is back as Dame Fairy Up Liquid! – this production of ‘Sleeping Beauty’ is part of Brassneck’s People’s Panto project, which seeks to improve access to theatre experiences during the festive season for all, particularly amid the current cost-of-living crisis, by bringing pantomime back to its community roots, offering a professional festive arts experience in a local venue with low-cost ticket prices.

Clonard Credit Union (CCU) is partnering next month’s panto, which was launched this week at St Comgall’s on Divis Street where it will be performed.

Terry McCrudden, CEO of Clonard Credit Union said: “This partnership is a true alignment of both organisations’ core values. CCU Credit Union and Brassneck Theatre Company share a common vision to improve the lives of local, working-class families.



“At CCU, we want to demonstrate a commitment to more than just financial backing, we want to invest in a community-wide uplift and enrich the lives of its members. This initiative from Brassneck is something we should all get behind. It has enormous potential to enhance the cultural landscape of West Belfast."

Brassneck Artistic Director Tony Devlin said: “This year, Brassneck are delighted to be partnering with Clonard Credit Union. Brassneck creates community-centred, accessible and high-quality arts experiences, and Clonard Credit Union is dedicated to supporting the financial and social well-being for families in West Belfast, making this partnership a perfect match.”

‘Sleeping Beauty’ opens in St Comgall’s on the 5th December and runs to the 22nd December. Tickets are available from here.