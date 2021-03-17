The Storyteller gets the vote over Paisley in Stayers’ Hurdle

Thursday

1.20pm Marsh Novices’ Chase

DAY three of the Cheltenham Festival begins with one of racing’s superstars on show - Envoi Allen.

Now under the care of Henry de Bromhead, the unbeaten seven-year-old is one of the bankers of the meeting for many punters.

The last time I was at a race meeting, I managed to catch Envoi Allen in action at Down Royal back in November 2019 and he has only enhanced his reputation since.

At 1/2, he won’t appeal to most punters in a straight bet, but he will be in plenty of accumulators and yankees.

Elsewhere in the field, Shan Blue has done little wrong this season for Dan Skelton.

He won three on the bounce before finishing second to Sporting John in heavy ground last time out at Sandown. He could be best of the rest at 8/1 or, alternatively, at around 3/1 betting without the favourite.

Selection: Envoi Allen 1/2

Each-Way: Shan Blue 8/1



1.55pm Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle

CERTAIN trainers are worth noting for various races at the Festival and it was paid to follow Gordon Elliott’s yard in recent years in the Pertemps.

Denise Foster will now be aiming to make it four in-a-row for the stable and The Bosses Oscar looks to have been laid out for this race and is towards the head of the betting at 6/1.

Yet, you’d have to forgive him for a poor showing in last year’s Martin Pipe when he was almost tailed off out the back before plugging on late to claim fifth.

The English handicapper is taking no chances with him and he’ll be among the top weights even with a claimer on him.

At similar odds, I prefer the chances of Champagne Platinum, who is set to carry 11-0.

He has run consistently this season without being fully pressed and Nicky Henderson is a master at targeting the handicaps at the Festival.

I generally try to stay clear of any horse who has fallen on their last start as they have a woeful record at the Festival, but I’ll make an exception for Mrs Milner as she was second at Cheltenham earlier in the season.

Selection: Champagne Platinum 6/1

Each-way: Mrs Milner 14/1



2.30pm Ryanair Chase

IF the betting is to be believed, Willie Mullins holds the key to this race as he trains three of the first four at the head of the market.

Allaho is the current favourite at 9/2 from last year’s winner Min at 6/1 while Melon is around 7/1 along with Kim Bailey’s Imperial Aura.

Allaho was third in last year’s RSA and a step back to two and a half miles could suit. However, I’d forgive Min a poor run last time out at Leopardstown as he is usually a sound jumper and he beat several of his rivals, including Allaho and Melon, in the John Durkan at Punchestown at the beginning of December.

He also had the likes of A Plus Tard, Frodon and Saint Calvados behind him in a stellar renewal of the Ryanair Chase last year and I think 6/1 is a decent price especially with Paul Townend opting to ride him over the over Mullins runners.

I also wouldn’t be surprised if Samcro returned to form at a track he loves and he has been supported from 20/1 last week into 10/1.

However, I’ll put up Fakir D’Oudairies as my each-way selection. He has run well at Cheltenham before and Joseph O’Brien’s yard is hitting form at the right time.

Selection: Min 6/1

Each-way: Fakir D’Oudairies 8/1

3.05pm Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle

ONE of my main ante-post fancies for the Festival was Thyme Hill. I think the form of last year’s Albert Bartlett is very strong, but he will miss Cheltenham with an injury set-back.

That, in theory, should mean Paisley Park will regain his Stayers’ crown, but I didn’t fancy him at 7/2 and I won’t be backing him at 15/8.

My logic is that the favourites rarely win all four of the championship races at the Festival and I was keen on the other three (although Chacun Pour Soi was disappointing in the Champion Chase) so I’ll oppose Paisley Park.

I was going to tip The Storyteller as my each-way punt as he seemed a shade overpriced at around 20/1. After being mentioned at a few preview nights, that price has tumbled and he is now 10/1 and that can only be seen as a positive.

Another I feel could out-run his odds from the same stable is Fury Road. He was third in last year’s Albert Bartlett and, while he hasn’t been as impressive as the likes of Monkfish and Thyme Hill, he clearly has ability and he could be value at 10/1.

Selection: The Storyteller 10/1

Each-way: Fury Road 10/1

3.40pm Paddy Power Plate Handicap Chase

I planned to back The Shunter in whichever race he ran in this week and it seems this is his preferred option (he was entered in five).

After winning over hurdles at Kelso earlier this month, connections are targeting a £100,000 bonus this week and it would be great if he could land a win at the Festival.

Earlier in the week, he was 7/1, but is now top price 9/2 and that should even shorten if the Irish continue to dominate at the Festival.

Joseph O’Brien provisionally entered a handful in this, yet he looks set to rely on A Wave Of The Sea and Assemble and you’d have to give the former a huge chance after his Leopardstown win last time out with The Shunter behind him in third.

I do think The Shunter will turn the tables this time around and I think the two Irish runners will be in the money.

Selection: The Shunter 9/2

Each-way: A Wave Of The Sea 8/1



4.15pm Parnell Properties Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle

I went against Willie Mullins in the Mares’ Hurdle, but I will be siding with him for the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle on Thursday.

He has won all five renewals of this race and is, once-again, mob-handed.

Hook Up is vying for favouritism and has been mixing it with some high-class company this season, but she seems prone to the odd jumping error.

From the same stable, I’d be drawn towards Glens Of Antrim, who is sure to be a popular selection among local punters. Mullins can often strike at the Festival with his so-called second or third string and this horse has already been supported and is now 6/1.

At a much bigger price, Magic Daze is lightly-raced and could be open for further improvement for Henry de Bromhead and seems good each-way value at around 20/1.

Selection: Glens Of Antrim 6/1

Each-way: Magic Daze 20/1



4.50pm Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Handicap Chase

MY main fancy for this race was Time To Get Up, trained by Jonjo O’Neill Jnr.

However, he looks set to skip the Festival in favour of Saturday’s Midlands National at Uttoxeter, which could be a tip in itself.

O’Neill saddles Cobolobo in this with Jonjo Jnr on board and he could run into a place at 33/1.

Towards the top of the betting, Mount Ida looks an improving sort, albeit she is also towards the head of the weights.

However, the Elliott stable sent Milan Native out to win this last year from just one pound lower so weight shouldn’t be an issue.

Selection: Mount Ida 6/1

Each-way: Cobolobo 33/1