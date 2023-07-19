The Wolfe Tones Féile concert sells out in record time

SOLD OUT: The Wolfe Tones will headline Féile an Phobail on Sunday 13 August with special guests to be announced

THE Wolfe Tones will return to the Falls Park next month – after tickets sold out in less than an hour of going on sale this week.

The Wolfe Tones – who have been on the road for 59 years – have headlined the festival over the past number of years, bringing thousands of people of all ages to the closing night of Féile.

Last August, the group closed the festival, performing popular favourites to 10,000 people in the Falls Park, including the beautiful song ‘Grace’, described as one of the great love songs of all time.

Féile an Phobail, the biggest community arts festival in the country, is celebrating 35 years, featuring over 350 events at over 50 venues across Belfast.

SOLD OUT!



The Wolfe Tones Falls Park concert sold out in record time this morning.



Incredible demand!!! pic.twitter.com/P2tcaOtzXi — Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) July 17, 2023

The monumental milestone will be celebrated with major sporting events, world renowned musicians, exhibitions, debates and discussions, carnival parade and much more.

The popular rebel band will headline Féile an Phobail on Sunday 13 August with special guests to be announced.