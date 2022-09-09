THEATRE REVIEW: The Gap Year will have you laughing and crying in equal measure

IT is very rare that I immediately want to see a show again straight after leaving the theatre, but those where my sentiments after a trip to the Lyric to see The Gap Year, a Lyric Theatre Production in association with Commedia of Errors.



Newly widowed Kate (Carol Moore), childminder-in-chief Roisin (Libby Smyth) and their best friend Oonagh (Marion O’Dwyer) have decided enough is enough. Life is too short, they’re going to follow in their children’s footsteps and take a Gap Year. Thailand? Europe? Down Under? No, they’re visiting every county in Ireland, sure there's a few they’ve never even heard of!

Setting out on their trip, we follow the members of the gang as they go camping in Donegal, have a fling with a toyboy half their age and take a trip to Knock.



As the show opens, we are greeted with the scene of the funeral of Kate’s husband. As a result of a Catholic upbringing, it was hard to resist the urge to join in the chorus of Be Not Afraid or to recite the prayers, however this opening scene sets the show in motion as we learn of Kate’s sorrow at the sudden death of her husband.

THE PREVIEWS AUDIENCES HAVE SPOKEN!



The feedback from #TheGapYear previews so far have been outstanding, and we are very much looking forward to opening night tomorrow.



📅: 03/09 - 25/09

🎟️: https://t.co/Ox5TOLmW2l@CommediaOfError @ArtsCouncilNI @belfastcc pic.twitter.com/sxoanWuFFB — Lyric Theatre Belfast (@LyricBelfast) September 6, 2022

Throughout the play, she struggles to come to terms with her loss but a chance meeting with a drag artist in a Dublin gay bar leads Kate to a realisation which should bring her closer to her family.



Elsewhere, the play tackles the serious issues of divorce, the menopause and dementia in a way that will leave your cheeks sore from laughter.



Playwright Clare McMahon and director Benjamin Gould have created a masterpiece and I dare say this production will be entertaining audiences for years to come.



The six-member cast are phenomenal and while Carol, Libby and Marion are the stars of the show, you would be mistaken for thinking that there was a large supporting cast as Keith Singleton, Frankie McCafferty and Meghan Tyler transition between a whole host of characters with a level of comedic timing expected from any major stage.



Overall, The Gap Year will have you laughing and crying in equal measure, but the writing genius of McMahon adds a sparkle of light through the production's dark themes.



The Gap Year runs at the Lyric Theatre until 25 September. Tickets are priced from £12 and are available from the Lyric Theatre box office.