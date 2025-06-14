Third 5G mast in a week set ablaze in West Belfast

NO SIGNAL: Another phone mast was attacked in West Belfast

WEST Belfast MP Paul Maskey has branded as "absurd" an attack on a third 5G mast in the constituency in a week.

The phone mast was set ablaze on the Old Colin Road in Poleglass on Friday night.

“This continued campaign is irrational and absolutely absurd,” said the Sinn Fein man.

“These attacks are self-destructive, self-defeating, and amount to an attack on the entire community. They are causing serious disruption, endangering lives, and this futile behaviour must stop immediately.

"I will continue to speak with police to ensure they are doing all they can to identify those responsible and hold them to account.”

Last month Sinn Féin published the results from a survey that the party carried out which found that 87 percent of respondents found that the phone signal in West Belfast was poor.