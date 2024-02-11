WATCH: Thousands of Gaels march through Belfast demanding Gaza ceasefire

THOUSANDS OF Gaels from County Antrim and from across the country marched from Writer's Square to Belfast City Hall on Saturday calling for an end to the slaughter in Gaza.

The solidarity march was organised by Gaels Against Genocide in Gaza, demanding a ceasefire in the region.

Families and clubs walked together with club colours and jerseys prominently displayed.

The march took place as the health ministry in Gaza announced that a further 117 people were killed overnight in Gaza, bringing the death toll in the strip since October 7 to over 28,000, with nearly 12,000 being children.

And with fears that the war is set to intensify in the coming days, Tánaiste Micheál Martin has warned Israel not to expand its military operation into the densely populated southern Gaza city of Rafah.

"This can not be allowed to happen," he said. "All countries, including all EU Member States, must demand an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. There can be no further equivocation."

Video by Jim Corr.