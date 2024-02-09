Antrim Gaels to march on Saturday calling for an end to genocide in Gaza

GAZA: Antrim Gaels Against Genocide in Gaza by the new mural in Lenadoon which highlight's Saturday's upcoming march

ANTRIM GAA clubs are coming together on Saturday to hold a solidarity march with the people of Gaza – and calling for a ceasefire in the region.

Gaels Against Genocide in Gaza launched a new mural in Lenadoon to highlight their upcoming march which leaves Writer's Square at 1pm before walking to City Hall.

MARCH: Children from St Galls, St Pauls and Sarsfields plus others attended the mural unveiling

Last month a number of Gaels from various Antrim clubs including St Paul's, O'Donovan Rossa, Sarsfield's, Lámh Dhearg, St John's, Laochra Loch Lao, Davitts, Ardoyne Kickhams, St Enda's, O’Donnell, St Galls, Gort na Mona, St Theresa's and St Agnes' came together to form Antrim Gaels Against Genocide in Gaza.

The group also include members of Irish language and cultural organisations, Forám na nóg, Cairde Palestine, Gaeil an Ghleanna and Glór na Mona.

TOGETHER: Molly Devenney and Georgia Gamble of Sarsfields and St Pauls at the mural unveiling in Lenadoon

Speaking at the mural launch, Glen Phillips of Gaels Against Genocide in Gaza, said: "I want to thank everyone who came out today and who helped us organise the mural including preparing for it and also artist Aidso Mulholland plus Sean McKeown and Martine Jackson for helping that happen.

"I would urge all Gaels to spread the word of Saturday's march and let people in their clubs, schools and community groups know and get as many as we can to come along to show everyone that the Gaels of Antrim support and stand in solidarity with the people of Gaza."