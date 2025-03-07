Thousands to gather in Belfast on International Women's Day to demand world peace

TOGETHER: March organisers Helen Crickard and Danielle Roberts from Reclaim the Agenda and rally host Sipho Sabanda (centre) Picture by Nuala Kerrigan

THOUSANDS of women from all backgrounds will gather in Belfast on International Women’s Day this Saturday to call for an end to global conflict and demand equal rights for all.

This year’s theme for the annual march and rally is 'Solidarity Beyond Borders: Women for World Peace', a demand to end violence both globally and at home.

Helen Crickard from Reclaim the Agenda, which organises the annual march and rally in Belfast, said that women will be joined by their sisters from Zimbabwe, Sudan, Afghanistan and beyond to call for peace.

She said: “This year’s rally is a plea for solidarity in the face of wars across the globe as well as the violence women and girls face here in Northern Ireland. We are demanding an era of peace, of respect for diversity and a world where all women are free to live their lives free of fear.”

Marchers and supporters will gather at Writer’s Square at 11:30am, leaving at noon to march along Royal Avenue for speeches at Belfast City Hall at 12.30pm. A celebration event including information stalls, music, children’s story time and dancing will be held afterwards at 2 Royal Avenue.

This year’s theme has been illustrated by 14-year-old south Belfast girl Catelyn Dillon and her colourful poster will be carried by participants at the march.

Catelyn spoke of her excitement at her artwork being chosen. She said: “I am honoured that my picture will feature in the parade this year. I tried to make my picture inspire others, the woman depicts hope and warmth.”

Zimbabwean-born peace activist and women’s rights campaigner Sipho Sabanda will host the event on stage outside Belfast City Hall. Sipho continues to fight for a world where every woman, regardless of her background or colour, can live in safety and peace. Today, she stands firm in the belief that solidarity beyond borders is crucial for achieving global peace and equality.

Ahead of two concerts later that day, Afghan rapper and activist Sonita Alizadeh will speak to the crowd. Sonita was sold into child marriage at the age of 10 and escaped at the age of 16 when her viral music video, ‘Daughters for Sale’, helped her secure a scholarship to study in the United States. Through her music and advocacy work, Sonita has campaigned for women’s rights and against child marriage. She has received the MTV Europe Music Generation Change Award and the BBC 100 Women award.

They will be joined by speakers including Dawn Hopper, Chair of the newly formed ‘Belfast See Change’ campaigning group, who raises awareness of the issues faced by those who are blind or partially sighted. Other speakers include, Sophie Nelson, the Policy Development Officer from LGBTQIA+ women’s charity, Here NI; Amina Moustafa, the Women’s Leadership Programme Manager at the Glencree Centre for Peace and Reconciliation; Brenda Gough – co-founder of the Three Sisters Gardening Group and an activist on food security, and a young woman from Youth Action.

All of the speakers will join on stage to call for a peaceful resolution to conflict throughout the world, and freedom from violence at home.