Three arrested after two robberies on the Falls Road

ROBBERY: Police at the Day Today on Iveagh Street which was robbed on Sunday night

THREE people – two men and a woman – have been arrested after two armed robberies of businesses in West Belfast.

The men, aged 33 and 38, and a 27-year-old woman, were arrested following reports two masked men with knives threatened a worker in a shop on Rockville Street on Sunday 18 February. The men left the premises empty handed before carrying out another robbery at the Day Today on Iveagh Street where a staff member was threatened before making off with cash and cigarettes.

Later that evening police police arrested three people for a number of offences including robbery. All three remain in police custody.

Chief Inspector Hamilton said: “At approximately 6pm, it was reported that two masked men armed with knives, entered a premises in the Rockville Street area. They threatened the shop assistant before making off empty-handed, on foot in the direction of the Glen Road.

“At approximately 6.15pm, a second report was received that two masked men armed with knives had entered a shop in Iveagh Street. They threatened a member of staff before making off with cash and a quantity of cigarettes.

“Officers attended and following searches, arrested three people, two men aged 33 and 38 and a 27-year-old woman on suspicion of a number of offences including robbery.

“This was an example of good work by officers who were able to track down and apprehend all three people involved within a very short period of time, ensuring that local community was kept safe.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed wither incident or to anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with our enquiries, to contact detectives on 10 quoting reference 1554 of 18/02/24.”