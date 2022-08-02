Three children taken to hospital following Andersonstown Road collision

COLLISION: Emergency Services are at the scene of a collision on the Andersonstown Road

THREE children have been taken to hospital following a collision on the Andersonstown Road this afternoon.

Police and the ambulance service were called to the scene shortly before half three with eye witnesses saying that a number of children had to be pulled from one of the vehicles. The crash took place near the Wolf & Whistle bar.

A spokesperson for the NI Ambulance Service said: "The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 15:28 following reports of a two vehicle RTC on Andersonstown Road. NIAS despatched two rapid response paramedics and three emergency crews to the incident.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, three patients were taken by ambulance to Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children."

Meanwhile, a PSNI spokesperson said: "Police received a report of a two vehicle road traffic collision shortly before 3.30pm in the Andersonstown Road area of west Belfast today, Tuesday 2nd August.

"Officers attended alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

"Three children were taken to hospital following the collision for treatment.

"There are no further details at this time."