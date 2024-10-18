Tickets go on sale for Brassneck's Christmas panto, Sleeping Beauty

TICKETS have gone on sale for Brassneck Theatre Company’s Christmas panto.



Following the massive success of Cinderella last year, the multi award-winning Brassneck are back with their spectacular version of Sleeping Beauty, written by and starring Blue Lights actor Neil Keery. Last year Neil enthralled audiences as the hilarious Fairy-up Liquid in Brassneck's first Christmas panto.



Sleeping Beauty is directed by Tony Devlin and Fionnuala Kennedy and is part of the ‘People’s Panto’ project which seeks to improve access to theatre experiences during the festive season for all by bringing pantomime back to its community roots, and offering a professional festive arts experience in a local venue with low-cost ticket prices.



Critics hailed last year's panto in the Devenish as ‘The best panto in town’ and ‘an undisputed highlight of the season'. This year’s twist on Sleeping Beauty will be performed in St Comgall’s on Divis Street, which will have a larger capacity.

Last year's panto was a huge success

Looking ahead to the festive season, Tony Devlin, Artistic Director of Brassneck Theatre Company and Co-Director of Sleeping Beauty, said: "The ‘People’s Panto’ is one of the most exciting ventures that Brassneck have pursued. To be able to present a professional pantomime in the heart of West Belfast, creating access for working-class families to what is broadly considered most children’s first arts experience, is not only an honour but also an absolute joy. Having professional artists of the calibre of Neil Keery write and star in our ‘People’s Panto’ project is testament to the high quality of production that the people in these communities deserve.”



Caoileann Curry-Thompson, Arts Development Officer at the Arts Council, added: “The ‘People’s Panto’ is a fantastic initiative from the award-winning Brassneck Theatre Company. The Arts Council of Northern Ireland is committed to making the arts inclusive and accessible to all and is delighted to support Brassneck’s Sleeping Beauty which brings theatre and festive fun right into the heart of the West Belfast community, where families and people of all ages can enjoy and experience high-quality theatre right on their doorstep. Well done to all involved.”



Sleeping Beauty at St Comgalls runs from 5th-22nd December. Tickets are priced £8 child/£12 adult.

Tickets are on sale and available from: https://buytickets.at/brassnecktheatrecompany/1259919