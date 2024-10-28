Tickets available for Belfast's big Christmas lights switch-on

FAMILY FUN: The Christmas lights switch-on will take place on November 16

JOIN Belfast City Council for this year’s Christmas Lights Switch-on at Belfast City Hall at 6.30pm on Saturday 16 November, marking the start of the festive season in Belfast.

The Lord Mayor will be joined on stage by an array of talented local artists and performers on stage to light up the city for Christmas 2024.

This year’s event will shine a spotlight on our local creative talent, with an all-variety line-up – from Christmas choirs and musical acts to theatrical performances and acrobatics.

Tickets are available from 10am on Tuesday 5 November from visitbelfast.com on a first-come, first-served basis and are limited to five tickets per booking. A number of tickets will also be available at 7pm on Tuesday 5 November.