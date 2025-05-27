Tina returns to the West to share high-flying business journey

LEARNING FROM WEST WORK EXPERIENCE: Tina McKenzie accepts a gift from Connla McCann to as a token of appreciation from the West Belfast Small Business Roundtable after today's address Thomas McMullan

Prominent business leader Tina McKenzie returned to her native West Belfast this morning to share the story of her career - detailing the many exciting ups but also some challenging downs during almost three decades in the recruitment sector.

A native of Lenadoon and former pupil of St Genevieve's, Tina is CEO of Staffline Recruitment, the largest recruitment agency in Ireland, boasting offices in every city across the island.

Addressing the sixth monthly business roundtable in An Chultúrlann, the oft-garlanded businesswoman said that it was her early experience of working in West Belfast which gave her the confidence to take on any business challenge.

"When you're from West Belfast, there's no one in the world of business who is going to frighten you," she said.

FSB's Policy Chair Tina McKenzie explains to @CommonsBEIS how the slash to energy bill support in April will hit small businesses ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ot1xKxzjJQ — Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) (@fsb_policy) January 31, 2023

Tina studied philosophy at Ulster University and her first job in the mid-nineties post-uni was with the Probation Service. She credits that experience finding employment for ex-prisoners with giving her a cutting edge when she moved to London to take up her first job in recruitment.

STEPS TO SUCCESS: Attendees at the West Belfast Roundtable with Tina McKenzie

Today, she is at the helm of the most successful recruitment business on the island of Ireland and will place up to 1,500 people in permanent employment this year. She also runs an army of temps, for the public and private sectors.

Through her work as a board member of the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) in the UK, she has the ear of decision-makers in Downing Street and is often asked to comment on economic affairs. A strong advocate for women in the workplace, it's Women in Business NI she credits with giving her an entrée into the local business scene.

"Businesses here have carried the heaviest burden of uncertainty and red tape. Creating better trading conditions must remain a top priority." CEO @tinamckenz welcomes UK-EU trade deal on @ViewFrmStormont but says more work to be done for NI Businesses. pic.twitter.com/unc1a8VIOy — Staffline Recruitment Ireland (@StafflineIre) May 21, 2025

A personal highlight for the West Belfast native, she says, was being appointed Honorary Consul General of Finland in Belfast. In that role, she has managed to sustain the considerable Finnish commitment to the Irish peace process and encourage links between this region and Finland.

The West Belfast Small Business Roundtable is the preeminent small business network in the west of the city. Next up as guest speaker will be Gail Cook, marketing officer with Belfast green ferry company, Artemis Technologies.

All small business owners are welcome to attend the Roundtable, with tickets going on sale via Eventbrite.