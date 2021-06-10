TJ is barking mad for dog grooming

A DOG is a man’s best friend, as the saying goes, and TJ McDowell has used his love for the animals to set up his own dog grooming business.

TJ McDowell set up Elite Dog Grooming last year and it is already proving a popular business, serving customers in Belfast and beyond.

“I was a joiner/builder for 30 years and had a bad injury about 20 years ago which came back to haunt me,” says TJ.

“I have always had a passion for dogs and when COVID hit, I thought about setting up a dog grooming business.

“I did the course and I am now fully qualified with my OCN Level 3 Diploma in Dog Grooming and Canine First Aid qualified as well."

Elite Dog Grooming provides a full range of dog grooming services including breed standard, pet trim, bath and nails trimming.

“I welcome large and small breeds. I do all types of dogs, which sets me apart from some competitors. I also offer a pick-up service. I know once I get customers in through the doors that they will come back again.Customers are guaranteed a first-class service.”

You can contact Elite Dog Grooming at 07737255903, on Facebook or by email.