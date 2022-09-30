Toccata Choir on song this weekend at Christ The Redeemer

FINE VOICE: Christ The Redeemer's Fr Colin Crossey is looking forward to welcoming his choir to the parish on Sunday

CHRIST the Redeemer Church is set to play host to an extraordinary concert this weekend as the Toccata choir bring their much-loved musical talents to Lagmore.

The choir, which features Lagmore's Parish Priest, Fr Colin Crossey first performed in the church in 2019 and Fr Colin says that he is looking forward to welcoming them back to his home parish as part of their upcoming tour.

"I became involved in the choir about five years ago and this will follow on from the success of our last performance in the church in 2019.

"It is very joyful, upbeat music with a mix of Gospel and rock which are beautifully arranged.

"We take the likes of Elton John or the Beatles and weave their music into other songs like Bridge Over Troubled Waters.

"We have a number of West End standard soloists and will be taking the show around the North all of next week including Strabane and Enniskillen but this will be our only performance in the city."

Fr Colin said that parishioners enjoy seeing him being part of the choir and that he is looking forward to sharing the experience with his flock.

"I have travelled with the choir in the past and we are hoping to go to Tanzania and Zanzibar to do similar work that we had done in India and Nepal.

😍 A Mesmerising Musical Concert featuring the Toccata Soloists Orchestra and Choir

📆 Tue 4th Oct 8:00pm

🔗 https://t.co/AA6YfqSZv8 pic.twitter.com/hxlP1Pti63 — What’s on DS (@WhatsonDS) September 27, 2022

"This gives people a wee glimpse into that world and it is always a reminder that the world is broader than our parish boundaries.

"The choir is made up of people from all walks of life, from all faiths and none. It really is a great, diverse group."

Toccata was founded by Dr Sunil Paulraj following the 2005 Tsunami in India to raise funds for the victims of the devastating disaster.

Since then, the organisation has provided larger missions by supporting those who are disadvantaged in over 15 nations including children afflicted by aids in Zambia the Soweto Good Samaritan Orphanage in Kenya, the Little Sisters of Poor, Reaching Hand Orphanage, U&I, and Bishop Cottons School.

They have performed with major artists including Dan Seals, Elton John, Kenyan Boys choir, Indian Maestro and Illayaa among others.

Meanwhile, the soloists have performed in lead roles in musicals such as the Lion King, Dusty Springfield, Phantom of the Opera and Warhorse.

The performance kicks off at 7:30pm on Sunday. Tickets cost £15 for adults and £5 for under 16s. Tickets are available from the parish office or you can pay on the door.