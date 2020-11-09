Top entertainer Jim tells of his fight with Long Covid

ONE of North Belfast's best-known entertainers is warning people to still be wary of the threat of Coronavirus as he continues to suffer the devastating effects of 'Long Covid'.

Jim Brown (52), one of Ireland's best-known Elvis impersonators was struck down with the virus in September and is facing a daily battle with a particular debilitating attack of the virus known by doctors as 'Long Covid'.

For most people, Covid-19 is a brief and mild disease, but some are left struggling for months with symptoms including overwhelming fatigue, persistent pain and breathlessness.

There is now a growing recognition that some people face serious long-term consequences of the virus, with crippling fatigue the most common symptom.

Jim told the North Belfast News that he and his wife Annemarie both tested positive back in September just before a new granddaughter was born.

“My granddaughter was born on September 22 and me and my wife have been in isolation since the day before. We haven’t been able to see her yet,” he explained.

“The first couple of weeks of it was really bad. I was lying there, God forgive me but wishing I was dead when I was feeling my worst.

“My symptoms started off a bit sniffly. I thought I was coming down with a cold. I had a sore head and was feeling warm but my wife checked my temperature regularly and it was normal.

“I then lost my sense of smell and taste. It progressed to feeling really nauseous. I wanted to throw up but couldn’t.

“I had a cough as well and terrible aches and joint pain.

“Another thing is confusion. I have suffered forgetfulness. You would be in mid-sentence and all of a sudden forget what you were talking about.”

Six weeks after contracting Covid, Jim is still battling the exhausting effects of the virus.

“Over a month on and I still don’t feel right.

“I think I have Long Covid. I have a friend from Newry who tested positive in June and he still doesn’t feel right.

“The fatigue is horrendous. I feel most days like a wet lettuce. I have constantly been lying in bed and even the least bit of physical exertion like trying to eat my dinner makes me feel breathless.

“For anyone who is experiencing the nausea, I would recommend anti-sickness tablets called Cyclizine Hydrochloride 50mg which really helped me.

“Covid-19 is horrible and I am one of the lucky ones who didn't need hospitalised. It is horrendous.”

Jim also has a simple message for people who do not take Covid-19 seriously: "Wise up!"

“For these people, who I would describe as eejits who say that Covid-19 is a hoax, I would tell them to wise up. It is real.

“People need to think about not just themselves but others as well. Think about what you are doing every day and stay on guard.

“I don’t get people who don’t wear masks. For the sake of wearing one for five minutes in a shop, it could save peoples lives.

“I would class myself as a fit enough and healthy man. I regularly go to the gym to try and maintain a decent level of fitness which I need for my stage performances.

“But now I don’t feel like the same person.”

Jim, who helped raise £10,000 for the Northern Ireland Hospice earlier this year thanks to virtual gigs during lockdown, does not know when he will be fit enough to get back to doing what he does best.

“Obviously with the Covid restrictions, I have been out of work since March. I done virtual gigs at home during lockdown to raise money for charity.

“I was hoping to get back to doing them again but I don’t think I could manage doing a gig anytime soon.

“I was also meant to be going to Germany in November to plan a big event for Elvis’ birthday celebrations in January but with the restrictions across Europe and my own health, I don’t think that will be happening.

“I can’t wait to get back doing what I love doing as soon as possible.”