Traffic changes in place for opening of SSE Arena as vaccination hub

40,000 PER WEEK: Opening the SSE Arena will lead to a dramatic ramping up of vaccinations, supply permitting

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has said a Traffic Management Plan is to be activated in Belfast to assist the vaccination programme at the SSE Arena which begins tomorrow.

This plan includes the suspension of car-park charging in Eastside and Northside car parks in Belfast.

Translink will be running a free shuttle-bus service from those car-parks and others across the city to ensure people travelling for a vaccination are able to do so in a safe and accessible way.

Important information for anyone attending the vaccination centre here @SSEBelfastArena ⤵️ https://t.co/2NSJlJZDQX — SSE Arena Belfast (@SSEBelfastArena) March 27, 2021

Minister Mallon said: “I am pleased to be playing my part in assisting the smooth running of the vaccination programme. The SSE Arena will be one of the busiest vaccination centres with the capacity to vaccinate up to 40,000 people per week. This part of the city will see increased level of traffic in an area where there is limited parking.

WATCH: First Minister @DUPleader has just received her first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. It was delivered by her local GP this morning pic.twitter.com/afpWbUR9Ry — Cool FM News (@newsoncool) March 27, 2021

“My officials along with Translink, the PSNI and the South Eastern Trust are implementing a traffic management plan to ensure the free flow of traffic to facilitate an effective and efficient distribution of the vaccine to those who have booked appointments.

“This plan includes free car parking at a number of sites across the city and a shuttle bus service to the SSE."

The Minister has asked all those travelling to the SEE to avail of the free parking and shuttle service - and to observe Translink mask and social distancing protocols.