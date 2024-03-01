Rail disruption this weekend as new transport hub moves closer

UPGRADE: Engineering work is be taking place on the train tracks between Lanyon Place and Great Victoria Street

THERE will be a number of rail disruptions this weekend as work takes place on the line between Lanyon Place and Great Victoria Street stations.

The line will be closed on Saturday and Sunday for essential rail engineering works to enable the move to the new Belfast Grand Central Station later this year.

Enterprise trains to Dublin will operate from Great Victoria Street station during the work.

Ian Campbell, Translink Director of Service Operations, said: “Work on Belfast Grand Central Station is moving at pace. Set to be the largest integrated transport hub on the island of Ireland, this exciting new station will deliver high-quality facilities for our passengers.

“To enable these works, we have carefully planned a range of travel options and bus substitution services to minimise the overall impact and ensure people can continue to make their journeys and access the city.

“We urge passengers to check the website, www.translink.co.uk, or Journey Planner before they travel and allow extra time for their journey.”

Ian continued: “Anyone travelling cross border should note that Enterprise train services will depart to and from Belfast Great Victoria Street to Dublin.

“We would like to thank our passengers for their patience while we work to deliver this exciting project to further transform NI’s transport infrastructure."