Make your district blooming marvellous this year

CITIES, towns and villages will be busy this summer as groups of community gardeners and council teams prepare for the 2024 Translink Ulster in Bloom awards.

Launched this week at Hinch Distillery in Ballynahinch, the popular horticultural, community and environmental awards which are held each year in partnership with Translink and the Northern Ireland Local Government Association (NILGA), celebrate the work carried out by community groups, volunteers, council teams and Translink staff, bringing people together to create cleaner and greener areas for people to enjoy nature.

Speaking at the launch of this year’s competition, Dr Michael Wardlow, Chairman at Translink, said: “At Translink we’re committed to helping create a cleaner, greener world and delivering services which better connect people and communities across Northern Ireland. Ulster in Bloom is a reflection of this commitment and a brilliant demonstration of how communities work best when they come together for the benefit of everyone.

“We know that these teams of volunteers and council staff are dedicated to improving and maintaining their local areas and it is always fantastic to see the outcome of the ongoing work these teams deliver as the summer season showcases the results of their efforts.”

Speaking at the launch event, Fiona Douglas, Regional Development Manager at NILGA, added: "Translink Ulster in Bloom celebrates the successes that can be achieved when we all come together to take pride in the places where we live and work, to create a better environment for everyone to enjoy. With the ongoing support of the councils and our sponsors Translink, the competition is going from strength to strength, improving the quality of life for citizens right across the region, while also enhancing our cities, towns, and villages.

If you’re interested in getting involved in the Translink Ulster in Bloom, contact NILGA on 028 9079 8972 or email office@nilga.org.