Translink bus and train Nightmovers back for festive season

TRANSLINK has unwrapped details of its popular late-night bus and train Christmas Nightmover services operating on Friday and Saturday nights from 24th November.

With the party season fast approaching, Translink has partnered with a number of organisations including the Belfast Improvement Districts, Hospitality Ulster, Visit Belfast and local taxi companies fonaCAB and Valuecabs to encourage revellers to travel into the city for their Christmas catch-ups with the assurance they can get home safely.

Late-night Belfast Metro services will start first on Friday 24th November and will be followed by Goldliner/Urby and rail services from Friday, 1st December offering a range of departures to towns and cities.

Special Nightmover fares will be applied for all passengers starting from £6 for an adult Metro single ticket. These can be purchased from the driver, conductor or station staff on the day of travel.

Commenting on the return of the late-night timetable, Translink Group Chief Executive, Chris Conway said: “We are pleased to offer these additional popular festive services and welcome the vital support from our partners this year. The night-time economy plays an essential role in boosting tourism, jobs and in keeping people better connected and we want to play our part in helping more people enjoy the fantastic hospitality on offer.

“People can come into the city and enjoy all the Christmas craic and festivities knowing they have a safe and reliable way home.

“We know there has been strong public interest in late night bus and rail services and we are expecting them to be busy as more people make the most of the festive season. We look forward to working with our partners to create a more connected, sustainable, and liveable city for all,” Chris concluded.