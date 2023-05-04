Translink employee attacked by a man at Glider Stop on Falls Road

A TRANSLINK employee has been attacked by another man at a Glider stop in West Belfast.

Police are appealing for information following the incident where an employee was assaulted at at the Glider stop on the Falls Road at 5pm on Wednesday evening.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed that police received a report of an assault at a Glider stop in the Falls Park area of West Belfast on Wednesday evening.

"It was reported that a male member of staff had been assaulted by another man shortly after 5pm."

Enquiries are continuing and the PSNI have urged anyone with any information or footage that could assist with the investigation is to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1618 of 03/05/23.