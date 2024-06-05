Translink launches half-hourly Coach Services to Dublin Airport for the summer

ON BOARD: Passenger Jess helps Translink announce its enhanced summer Goldliner coach service from Belfast to Dublin Airport

TRANSLINK has announced Goldliner coach services from Belfast to Dublin Airport will depart every half an hour during the summer season.

From Monday, June 10, additional X2 services, which run non-stop from the Europa Bus Centre to Dublin Airport, are being added to the timetable which means an X1 or X2 Goldliner service will depart every 30 minutes during the summer from 6am until 6.30pm.

Translink’s Director of Service Operations, Ian Campbell, said: “We have announced these extra departures to meet increased demand during the busy summer months.

"This means we will have 35 departures each way, every day, from June 10 to September 1. We are also adding extra night-time coaches, with departures from Belfast at 9.30pm and 3.30am.

“These timetable enhancements will offer our customers more journey choice for travel to Dublin Airport. X2 services operate a non-stop journey from the Europa Bus Centre to Dublin Airport, while the X1 picks up customers at Sprucefield, Banbridge and Newry and stops at Dublin Airport and Dublin City Centre.

“This intercity Goldliner service offers our customers a fast, comfortable and relaxing journey experience. With free Wi-Fi, in seat USB charging points and generous leg room, passengers enjoy more productive time on board to catch up on emails, social media or just relax and have a snooze.

“We advise passengers to book early to reserve their seats and secure good value fares, using the Translink website www.translink.co.uk or Journey Planner.”