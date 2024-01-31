Translink strike still going ahead this Thursday despite Stormont progress

THE PLANNED Translink strike will still take place this Thursday after transport union reps say a pay deal is still not on the table despite the DUP now committing to going back into government.

The strike will see around 2,500 Translink workers, who are members of GMB, Siptu and Unite unions, walk out with more action planned for 15, 27 and 28 February.

Peter Macklin, GMB Regional Organiser, said: “Thursday’s strike will go ahead. As it stands, there is no offer on the table."

We are committed to fighting against the Conservative Government’s attacks on workers’ rights to strike. We are fundamentally opposed to the introduction of Minimum Service Levels in schools, academies and other education settings on days of industrial action.



The Government… — GMB Union North West & Irish (@GMB_union_NWI) January 30, 2024

Earlier, the head of Retail NI had called on Translink workers not to strike on Thursday "as a gesture of goodwill", after the DUP decision.

Retail NI Chief Executive Glyn Roberts said: “Given this progress, we would call upon the transport unions to call off Thursday's strike as a gesture of goodwill. All the main political parties have now committed to getting the much-needed pay to all public sector workers and therefore further strike is not necessary. It will only cause further disruption to our economy."