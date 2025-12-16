WITH Christmas fast approaching, the Consumer Council has put together some tips to help those planning on travelling over the festive season prepare for smooth and stress-free journeys.

Whether you are flying from local airports or will use public transport, planning ahead can make festive trips smoother and save you time.

Michelle Kelly, Head of Transport Policy at the Consumer Council, said: “Many people will be looking forward to travelling during the Christmas period whether it’s to meet friends, shopping or catching up with family. There are some simple things you can do to take the stress out of travelling. This includes checking out public transport holiday timetables or if you’re flying, familiarising yourself with the latest rules around check-in and security.

If you’re sailing or flying, it’s also good to check your consumer rights when it comes to delays or cancellations. Our website at www.consumercouncil.org.uk has lots of information and guidance on travel and transport.”

Travel tips:

Check public transport timetables – If you are using public transport for any part of your journey, check with Translink for holiday timetables here.

Translink Late Night Services – From 28 November 2025 there will be additional bus, coach, and train services on certain routes, operating every Friday and Saturday night. This coincides with Translink’s year long bus pilot scheme for Late Night Services. For more details see Late Night Services | Translink

Taxis – Book your taxi in advance if you know your travel times. Remember that taxis are allowed to charge more on certain days at Christmas.

Pre-book travel assistance with your airline – If you have a disability or reduced mobility, request assistance when booking your flight or at least 48 hours in advance to ensure availability. Information about air travel assistance can be found here and travel assistance when sailing can be found here

Airport security – Review airport security procedures, especially rules around liquids in hand luggage. Be aware that rules may vary between airports.

Do not wrap gifts before going to the airport – Security may want to inspect your bag.

Check passport and visa requirements – Ensure your passport is valid for the duration of your trip and check if you need a visa for your destination.

Familiarise yourself with check-in and boarding pass requirements – Make sure to check your airline’s requirements around check-in and boarding passes, especially whether they operate paperless boarding policies.

Check airline baggage policies – Ensure your luggage complies with airline rules to avoid unexpected fees.

Stay informed – Read all correspondence from your airline and check its website. If your flight is cancelled, contact the airline immediately to make alternative arrangements.