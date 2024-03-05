Moving tributes paid to Crumlin crash victims

TRIBUTES: Leah Ferguson and Samuel Stewart who died after Thursday's collision outside Crumlin

TRIBUTES have been paid to two people from North Belfast who tragically died in a three-vehicle collision near Crumlin.

Leah Ferguson, who was in her 20s from Mayfield in Glengormley and Samuel Stewart (37) from Cambria Street, off the Crumlin Road, died in the crash on the Ballyhill Road near Crumlin last Thursday night. Two other men and a woman were injured and taken to hospital.

In his funeral notice, Samuel Stewart is described as the beloved son of Samuel and Margaret, devoted father of Laurice, Dakota and Jay, and cherished brother of Jolene, Ian and Neil.

Mr Stewart, who was driving a grey Audi A6, has been remembered as “a true gentleman”. His cousin Leanne paid tribute to him on social media saying he will “be loved and missed beyond words”.

His funeral will take place from his parents’ home on Thursday 7th March at 11.30am and afterwards to Roselawn Cemetery.

Meanwhile, nearly £5,000 has been raised to date for the family of Leah Ferguson, who was a passenger in a silver Volkswagen Golf.

Marguerite Gallagher, who set up a Just Giving page said: "We as a community would like to come together to help support her mother Nicola Skillen and extended family circle and friends. Every donation is greatly appreciated."

Devastated friends of the former Superdrug worker have been offering condolences to the family.

“The most beautiful girl in the world,” one tribute read. “My heart is broken for you and Dee and everyone — even all her wee friends. It would break your heart reading all their memories and looking at their wee pics, they all are devastated.”

Another wrote: “Absolutely heart-breaking, Leah was such a beautiful young girl."

Her mum Nicola Skillen responded to a number of Facebook posts to say: “It’s just so heart-breaking, all our hearts are completely broken.”

The PSNI has appealed for information about the crash. Witnesses or anyone with video footage of the collision have been asked to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 2104 29/02/24.