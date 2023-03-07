Tributes paid to La Salle teacher Marie McBride

COLLEAGUES at De La Salle College in West Belfast have paid tribute to English teacher Marie McBride in the wake of her passing last week.

Marie was described as being a "much loved and inspirational teacher” throughout her time in the Andersonstown school.



Marie McBride taught English and Media Studies at De La Salle for over 17 years and was described as a “strong advocate for social justice" with "concern for others".



In a statement the school said: “Our school community is heartbroken at the loss of Miss Marie McBride who died on the March 2nd.



“She embodied the very best of what it means to be a Lasallian teacher and will be remembered fondly by her pupils and staff for her selfless acts of kindness and her enthusiasm for instilling a love of reading and poetry within her pupils.”



Former pupil and staff member Eamon McQuillan said Marie was “one of a kind and made her English classes interesting and learning-friendly, especially for students who struggled at school".

"I experienced her as a colleague and she always made the classroom brighter with her wisdom and knowledge. She always went the extra mile for her pupils.”



He said Marie went above and beyond to help her students and even brought her own collection of books into the classroom to encourage her pupils to read and love reading as much as she did.



The La Salle statement concluded: “It is hard to overestimate the positive impact that her life and work had on those who knew her. A quotation by E E Cummings on her classroom wall sums up her warm and caring spirit – ‘I carry your heart with me, I carry it in my heart’.



“Marie will be sorely missed by pupils, staff and the wider school community. Our thoughts and prayers are with Marie, her family, and friends at this time. St Jean Baptiste De La Salle, pray for her, may she rest in peace”