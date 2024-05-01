Tributes paid to North Belfast renowned flute maker Sam Murray

SPECIAL TALENT: Sam Murray has died at the age of 74

TRIBUTES have been paid to a renowned North Belfast flute maker following his passing last week.

Sam Murray (74) from Sailortown died at his home last Wednesday.

As a young man, he worked in Belfast Central Library before moving to the Folk and Transport Museum and finally finding his real vocation in the world of music, making traditional Irish flutes for over 40 years.

His instruments were popular among Irish musicians and those from abroad and made in high-grade African blackwood or Persian boxwood using sterling silver for rings and keys. He also crafted flutes with Mopane and Chacate wood.

At his funeral mass on Monday at St Patrick’s Church on Donegall Street, the service featured several live performances of the flute music which he had devoted his career to.

Parish priest Fr Eugene O’Neill told mourners his “creative achievements have brought so much beauty to our world".

“Sam will be remembered in this community and this country and far afield, as a man of profound creativity and searching intellect," he said. “He was a maker, a creator. Fascinated by every aspect of the human experience.”

Armagh singer Barry Kerr described Sam as a "one off".

"I'm deeply saddened to hear of the passing of the great Belfast flute maker Sam Murray," he said. "When Irish traditional music wasn't such a popular pursuit in our parts – and when good instruments were difficult to come by, he kept generations of young flute players like myself going with his lovely instruments, devilment and craic.

"Sam was a one-off and always walked his own path. I missed him around in recent years and Belfast felt a real loss when he moved to Galway.

"Going to Sam's workshop with my Da as a kid always seemed like a pilgrimage and the inevitable pints next door topped it off as a day to be remembered. In Sam's style – I'll raise a glass of brandy to him tonight and play a few marches in his honour."

Musician Brídín Ní Bhraonáin called him “one of the greatest flute makers” and shared a video performance using the last instrument he had made for her.

The McNeela Irish Musical Instruments shop in Dublin described Sam Murray as being “celebrated the world over for the quality and craftmanship of his superior wooden flutes".

Sam is survived by his wife, Isabella, children Orlaith, Nuala, Seán, Cormac and Eoghan, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.