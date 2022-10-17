Tributes paid to former St Teresa’s teacher Eilish Smyth

TRIBUTES have been paid to retired school teacher Eilish Smyth who worked at St Teresa’s Primary School for over 30 years.

Eilish's funeral took place last Monday at St Teresa's Church on the Glen Road.

Terry Rodgers, Principal at St Teresa’s spoke about the hard-working, enthusiastic person that Eilish was, who was passionate about her work and ensured every child she taught had the best experience.

“Miss Smyth taught in St Teresa’s for over 30 years, nearly her entire teaching career. During that time she worked tirelessly for the benefit of countless numbers of children. Any child who was lucky enough to have been taught by Miss Smyth will never forget her and the impact she had on them,” said Terry.

“Miss Smyth was every bit as enthusiastic about teaching on the day she retired as she was on her first day at the beginning of her career. Miss Smyth always worked hard to ensure that every child in her care had the best experience she could give them and made memories that would last a lifetime.

“Miss Smyth introduced a great many initiatives in our school including the Student Council, School Buddies programme, Uganda Partnership, STEM Sentinus Challenges, music mornings, charity appeals such as the Christmas Morning Star appeal and of course our annual MacMillan Coffee Morning.

“Miss Smyth loved our school and everyone in it, and to those in school who knew and loved her will miss her dearly.”

Cllr Ronan McLaughlin shared a tribute on his Twitter account.

“I was fortunate to have Miss Smyth in P6 and P7. A true artist of her profession. She made an impact on every pupil that she taught. She got the best out of all of us.

“Thank you for what you did for me, the school and the community.”