MINDFUL MOMENT: Trinity College is a ghostly Samhain delight

MY recent trip to Dublin to visit my dear friend Patrick McAteer, who's over visiting from sunny California, was truly an exciting adventure. We had set out with the purpose of preparing for next year’s Friendly Circle Berlin conference on addictions, which will be held at the illustrious Trinity College Dublin.

Patrick and I had a packed schedule of finalising plans, exploring the conference venue, and immersing ourselves in the cultural richness of Dublin.



Trinity College Dublin is an impressive place with its long history, spectacular architecture and air of scholarly prestige. During our visit to the conference theatre that we’ve booked, we were given an informative tour of the college’s surroundings, and we both immediately sensed that this would be a fantastic venue to welcome speakers and delegates from around the world. The theatre itself is spacious, perfectly equipped and ideally suited to the type of open discussions and engaging presentations we know the conference will inspire.

However, our trip wasn’t all business. As we walked around the cobbled paths of Trinity, we discovered that the college was buzzing with activity, with decorations and displays marking the spirit of Samhain/Halloween in Ireland, celebrated in its rich, traditional form. Trinity was decked out with autumnal lights, eerie decorations and an impressive homage to Bram Stoker, one of its most famous students and of course the legendary author of Dracula.

It was surreal to walk the same paths that Bram Stoker once roamed as a student, pondering his future and drawing inspiration for what would become one of the world’s most renowned gothic novels.

As evening fell, the atmosphere shifted and became even more mysterious. The college grounds, already steeped in history, seemed to take on an otherworldly glow as students and visitors transformed into ghoulish figures and mystical creatures. Shadows danced across the aged buildings, and flickering lights brought an eerie vibe that transported us straight into the dark heart of Stoker’s Gothic Dublin. Patrick and I couldn’t help but be drawn into the magic and mystery that filled the air; we found ourselves relishing the thrill and immersing ourselves fully in the supernatural spirit that embraced the city.

Samhain, one of Dublin’s most anticipated festivals, brings the city’s history, myths and legends to life in an extraordinary fashion. For the bank holiday weekend, the ordinary world recedes and Dublin reveals its hidden, darker side, a place where the mundane and the mythical blend seamlessly. People from all walks of life – whether curious wanderers, families seeking fun, or true gothic enthusiasts – can find something to fascinate them.

Events and activities abound, from haunted houses and ghost tours to family-friendly storytelling sessions and atmospheric parades. For Patrick and me, it was a welcome break from the demands of conference planning and an opportunity to savour the haunting beauty of Dublin.

Our trip to Trinity College was not only productive, but left us both feeling inspired. The experience of seeing the theatre and exploring the campus in all its Samhain splendour brought a new level of excitement to our conference preparations.



As I left Dublin on the Enterprise bound for Belfast, I felt certain that next year’s event will be something truly remarkable, shaped by the historic setting of Trinity and the unique, enchanting spirit of Dublin itself. And to top it all, I clocked up over twenty thousand steps on my pedometer. Not bad for three score and ten plus.