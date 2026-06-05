TRÓCAIRE has launched an emergency appeal in response to the rapid spread of the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. This strain, which has already spread into Uganda, currently has no approved vaccine or specific cure, making prevention, public health measures and community trust critical for containing the outbreak.

The latest outbreak is centred in Ituri Province, where Trócaire has worked since the early 1990s. Last year, Trócaire’s programmes reached more than 66,000 people in communities now affected by Ebola. The region is already facing a deep and complex humanitarian crisis, with years of violence and displacement continuing to affect communities.

Working with trusted local partners on the ground, Trócaire is supporting communities at the epicentre of the crisis to help prevent the spread of Ebola and support families already facing the devastating impacts of conflict and displacement. Funds raised will help support Ebola-affected and crisis-affected communities in DRC and the wider region.

Trócaire CEO Sean Farrell, who was in Uganda two weeks ago, said: “Communities in eastern DR Congo are already dealing with conflict and instability, and now face another deadly threat. We are working with trusted local partners at the epicentre of this crisis to deliver urgent support to those who need it most. At the same time, major cuts to international aid have weakened health and humanitarian systems in DR Congo and other fragile countries, making it harder to respond quickly and effectively to outbreaks like Ebola. Immediate action is needed to prevent this crisis from deepening further.”

Support today will help Trócaire reach more people in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.

Visit trocaire.org to donate and learn more about Trócaire’s work in the Democratic Republic of Congo or freephone 0800 912 1200.