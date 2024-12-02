Trócaire urges people to gift a better future this Christmas

THIS Christmas give a gift that really matters. Trócaire has launched their life changing range of sustainable and ethical gifts for Christmas.

Trócaire would like to thank the generous people of Antrim who spent over €149,043 on Trócaire’s Christmas gift range last year, allowing the charity to provide families in the developing world with clean water, essential tools, livestock and help with education.

This year, Trócaire has launched a range of new gifts that help families and their children worldwide who are caught up in conflict as horrific situations in Gaza, Lebanon and Sudan are front of mind for many people. This includes Gift of Play and Healing (€40) that will help children to process the trauma of war, through the power of play therapy. Hunger can also be a constant companion for children caught in conflict, the Gift of Food and Nourishment (€50) this Christmas will help children with special food that will nourish growing bodies and saves lives.

With 23 ‘Gifts of Change’ to choose from ranging from €5 to €1,400, each Trócaire gift will support critical programmes across the world where Trócaire works. The gifts can be purchased online at www.trocaire.org/gifts or by calling 1800 408 408 (0800 912 1200 in NI).

Launching the annual range of sustainable and ethical gifts, Trócaire’s CEO, Caoimhe de Barra said: "Our 'Gifts of Change’ range receives incredible support every year from people in Ireland and their huge generosity supports our work in some of the world’s most fragile countries. Over one million life-changing gifts have been purchased by the public in Ireland, north and south, since the initiative launched in 2000. This year, as the horrific situations in Gaza, Lebanon and Sudan are front of mind for many people, we are launching two new gifts to help families and their children worldwide who are caught up in conflict, the Gift of Play and Healing and the Gift of Food and Nourishment."

Trócaire’s 23 Gifts of Change include the Gift of Play and Healing (NEW) and the Gift of Food and Nourishment (NEW) for children caught up in conflict, beehives for drought-stricken farmers and school kits and lunches for children across the world, alongside a range of climate gifts including the Gift of Seeds and Tools, the Gift of Water Systems, Climate Change Gift and Gift of Emergency Water.

If you’re looking for something that will help the planet this Christmas, Trócaire has a range of climate gifts. The Gift of Seeds and Tools (€15) provides families with everything they need to plant, tend and grow healthy, nutritious, fresh fruit and vegetables. A new Protection from Climate Change Gift (€100) will help struggling families respond to the effects of extreme weather by providing drought-resistant seeds, equipment to store limited rainfall, and trees that help to reduce flooding and enrich the soil.

Everyone should have access to safe, clean water for drinking, washing and helping to grow the food they need. The Gift of Water Systems (€100) provides filters for safe drinking water, as well as irrigation systems for growing food in harsh, dry conditions. In a time of crisis, the Gift of Emergency Water (€25) is a lifeline providing essentials such as a jerry can and water purification tablets to help prevent deadly diseases like typhoid and cholera.

The ‘Gifts of Change’ range receives incredible support every year from people in Ireland and is a fantastic way to contribute to Trócaire’s work in some of the world’s most fragile countries. Over one million life-changing gifts have been purchased by the public in Ireland, north and south, since the initiative launched in 2000.

Trócaire ‘Gifts of Change’ – Full Range for 2024

Soap €5

Chicks €10

Menstrual Dignity €10

Seeds and Tools €15

Solar Lamp €20

School Lunches €25

Emergency Water €25

School Kit €30

Gift of Play for Healing €40 NEW

Gift of Food and Nourishment €50 NEW

Goat €50

Help for Grandparents €50

Mental Health Lifeline €60

New Mother’s Care Kit €60

Honey Bees €75

Water Systems €100

Protection from Climate Change €100

Women’s Empowerment €100

A Just World €100

A Safe Home €150

Ox Plough and Farming Tools €225

Fix a Well €1,000

Solar Panel Water Pump €1,400