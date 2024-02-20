Man and woman arrested after Springfield Road knife robbery

INVESTIGATION: A man and a woman have been arrested following an armed robbery on the Springfield Road

A MAN and a woman have been arrested following an armed robbery with a knife on the Springfield Road.

Police made the arrests after investigating the armed robbery which took place on Monday 19 February around 8.30pm when a man and a woman entered a shop and attempted to leave without paying. When challenged, a knife was produced and the staff threatened before the suspects made off.

Chief Inspector Claire Hamilton said: "The man was described as being of medium build, with short, stubbly facial hair and wearing a black baseball cap, blue zipped top, navy tracksuit bottoms and black and white trainers.

"The woman was described as wearing a black coat with a fur hood, over a black hooded top, which was covering her hair over her head, and black bottoms. She was also described as having a black eye.

"A short time later, police arrested a man, aged in his 30s, and a woman, aged in her 20s, in the Grosvenor Road area, on suspicion of robbery. They remain in custody at this time.

"Our enquiries are ongoing, and we would ask anyone who was in the area and saw anything, or who may have CCTV, dashcam or other video footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 1786 of 19/2/24."

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/