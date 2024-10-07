Two West Belfast schools team up to mark European Day of Languages

TWO West Belfast schools have teamed up to mark European Day of Languages.

Pupils from All Saints College visited St John the Baptist Primary School to mark the day which celebrates language learning and linguistic diversity.

St John the Baptist PS Principal Chris Donnelly said: “I was delighted when Damien Coyle, Principal of All Saints College agreed to send a delegation of students from his school to St John the Baptist PS who, between them, speak ten different languages including Urdu, Polish, Farsi, Arabic, Eritrean, Somali, Mandarin, Irish and Malayalam.

“The students visited our classrooms and spoke with the children and teachers about the languages, teaching the pupils how to pronounce certain words and phrases.

“The group were fantastic ambassadors for All Saints College, showcasing the talent and diversity amongst the student body, and I know our children in St John the Baptist really appreciated and had a great time learning a little bit about a number of languages.

“I want to thank Mrs Mullen who accompanied the students for the day and Mr Quinn and Mr Coyle for agreeing to send their students to our school so that we could positively mark a day which celebrates both diversity and the benefits of learning and knowing more than one language."