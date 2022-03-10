Ormeau Road residents show solidarity with Ukraine

RESIDENTS in South Belfast have expressed their solidarity with the people of Ukraine by displaying the war-torn nation's colours at Ormeau Park.

The entrance to the park is awash with blue and yellow ribbons, as well as personal messages of support from locals.

Residents in South Belfast have come together to send out a message of solidarity to the people of Ukraine by attaching ribbons, messages and posters to the Ormeau Park gates.



Come and join them and show that Belfast stands with Ukraine 🇺🇦@OpenOrmeau @UKRinIRL @UkrEmbLondon pic.twitter.com/qaXbjXPGuv — Cllr Gary McKeown (@garymckeown) March 7, 2022

Commenting on the initative, SDLP Councillor Gary McKeown said: "The community has come together to send a message of solidarity to the people of Ukraine.

"We're putting ribbons on the gates, we're putting colours up, we're putting messages up, we're putting posters up. So come down, add your message, tie some ribbons to the gate here and send out a message of solidarity to the people of Ukraine that Belfast stands with them."