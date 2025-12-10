STAFF promotions at Ulster University have been halted after a “town hall” meeting between management and workers.

At the meeting, attended by vice-chancellor Paul Bartholomew, UU bosses outlined what they described as “unprecedented financial challenges” facing the university. In an email sent to staff after the emergency meeting, management told staff that the financial difficulties had arisen due to what they called “the unsustainable model for higher education”.

Ulster University is at loggerheads with Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald after she dismissed the call by UU and other third-level institutions to raise tuition fees. Minister Archibald said fees would continue to rise only in line with inflation.

The shock announcement of a UU promotion freeze is being seen by some as an attempt to put pressure on the Minister.

Ulster University employs just under 3,000 people at its four campuses in Belfast, Derry, Jordanstown and Coleraine.

The email to staff reads: "Universities in Northern Ireland continue to operate under an unsustainable government funding model.

"Whilst Ulster has been successfully growing and diversifying income, the inflationary erosion of the block grant continues to present ongoing financial pressure.

"While we have so far been able to avoid redundancies, it is essential that we continue to consider all possible financial efficiencies."

TOWN HALL: UU vice chancellor Paul Bartholomew held a meeting with UU staff

Norman Hagan from the UU branch of the University and College Union (UCU) has criticised the university's decision to freeze staff promotions and said a way had to be found to give universities the funding they need.

"It is bitterly disappointing that academic promotions have been indefinitely suspended when staff work above and beyond expectations,” said Norman Hagan of the union’s UU branch.

"It is vital that universities are adequately funded and UCU is calling for a UK-wide agreement to avoid redundancies, course closures and cuts, across the sector."

Ulster University said in a statement: "Due to the decision not to uplift tuition fees in line with even just recent inflation, nor to uplift the teaching element of the block grant in line with inflation, these pressures remain unmitigated," they said.

"Facing these financial challenges, without mitigation, while at the same time expecting Ulster University to maintain its capacity to deliver for Northern Ireland is unsustainable.

"This situation inevitably, and predictably, forces the University to make difficult choices."