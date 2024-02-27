Less than 700 miles remaining of Colum's Ireland to Gaza running challenge

SUPPORT: Colum Delaney now has under 700 miles to go in his Ireland to Gaza running challenge to raise money for Medical Aid for Palestinians

AN Andersonstown man who is running the equivalent distance from Ireland to Palestine is on the final push to complete his 2,562 mile journey.

The Andersonstown News first reported on Colum Delaney's running challenge when he was 400 miles into the feat – now he is 686 miles from completing the challenge.

So far Colum has managed to raise over £5,000 for Medical Aid for Palestinians and has been running every day bar one, which he took off to take his son to a Palestine protest.

Anyone that knows me on Twitter/X knows that I am passionate about the plight of the Palestinian people.



Please consider supporting me, the money goes directly to Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP).



Please like &retweet.#FreePalestine #EndtheGenocide https://t.co/2jowhcyn9U — Colum Delaney (@ColumDelaney) November 12, 2023

Speaking about the challenge Colum said:"I'm down to just 686 miles from the original 2,562. I didn't think I would make it this far as I wasn't a runner when I started the challenge but I'm hoping people will come along and join me for the final part.

"When people join me for a run it allows me to combine the mileage so it helps me reach the goal faster. Last time I ran in West Belfast a lot of people got in touch and came out for a run and others said they couldn't make it but would love to join the next time I'm back in town.

"A lot of people have been left feeling very helpless by what's happening in Gaza and want to do something positive to try and help. As so many people are runners these days I felt it would be good to combine the both of them and help raise money for people in Palestine who are suffering a genocide."

If you wish to get in touch with Colum and add to the mileage, phone 07712044282 or email columdelaney@yahoo.com