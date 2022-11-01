Cost of living crisis: Upper Andersonstown Community Forum to hold community information day

A COMMUNITY information day is to be held at Tullymore Upper Andersonstown Community Forum later this week to give people advice on how to manage during the cost of living crisis.

The event will take place from 10.30am to 12.30pm on November 3, and will feature a range of stalls offering advice to the public.

The event, which is being organised through the Upper Andersonstown Community Forum and Belfast Trust, as well as with local community activists, will aim to give people the advice they need this winter to help mitigate the negative effects of the cost of living crisis which has seen bills and prices sky-rocket.

Michael George, Director of Upper Andersonstown Community Forum said: “We are holding a Community Day on 3 November to help support the community and are hoping to give out some winter warmer packs and hopefully give out some information on what people are entitled to.”

Sinn Féin councillor Áine McCabe, who will also be hosting and organising the event, said there will be a number of stalls, as well as information available to help people with benefits and cost of living advice. There will also be stalls dealing with community safety.

“We are planning on having a number of stalls, and we have 12 down so far who are attending including a stall for the ‘Make the Call’ benefits advice. There will also be multi-disciplinary teams from Belfast Trust, and stalls explainging the advice you can get from GP surgeries across Belfast.

"We are hoping to have a blood pressure check stall, and we will have health stalls looking at general and mental health. After the event we will be serving tea and coffee and a bit of lunch.”

Featured in the community day will also be information directed towards elderly people living in the area, with advice offered on how to stay warm and manage increased bills this winter.

Councillor McCabe added: “There will also be advice for older people on how to navigate the current cost of living crisis, and also because Andersonstown in particular has a large demographic of older people. Advice will be offered to help older people stay warm this winter, due to the cost of living crisis which has created a lot of worry among the public with the large increases in energy bills this winter.”