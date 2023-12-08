Advice at hand for parents of children with additional needs

A DROP-IN session has been organised by Springfield Development Trust for any parents in the area to discuss the lack of provision for children with additional needs.

Parents of children with additional needs are invited to come along and speak to those at the Trust about what services and provisions they would like to see in the community and local area which would better support families and young children.

The drop-in session will take place on Friday 8 December from 9.30am at Upper Springfield Development Trust.

Mum Lisa McCartney urged other parents to attend the session to build a strong community of parents in the local area.

Lisa said: “As a mum of two children with special needs I know how hard it is to access help and support and how isolating and confusing you can feel trying to figure it all out on your own.

“I learned that speaking to people in similar situations has helped me enormously. With the help of Lauren and Micheal and the Upper Springfield, I’m hoping we can build a strong community of parents and carers who don’t need to feel alone, help equip parents with knowledge and understanding and help them feel that the journey through special needs may well be hard but they won’t need to face it alone”.