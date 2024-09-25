Upper Springfield Development Trust host annual MacMillan coffee morning on Thursday

STAFF at Upper Springfield Development Trust are busy getting the rolling pins out and laying out the flour and dough in preparation for their annual Macmillan Coffee morning.

It will take place on Thursday morning from 10am-noon in the main Upper Springfield Development Trust building.

Micheal Donnelly from USDT said: "This has now become an annual event for ourselves here in Upper Springfield Development Trust but this year our community development team and our team in SureStart are taking the lead.

"There's a few Paul Hollywood's and Mary Berry’s amongst the staff including Trisha Monahan, our very own Mary Berry, so we’re starting to see the competitive sides coming out but it's all for an amazing cause in Macmillan.

"Everyday across the North according to most recent published statistics from Macmillan, 30 people are diagnosed with cancer. To get that news as a person and a family must be devastating but the work done by Macmillan and our NHS is second to none.

"Cancer can come to anyone’s door and we in the Upper Springfield Development Trust want to play our part in raising much-needed funds for Macmillan Cancer.

"We are calling on members of the community to come along and try some of our wonderful treats and traybakes that will be on display, sip over a nice tea or coffee but most importantly donate to Macmillan Cancer and raise awareness of their invaluable service."