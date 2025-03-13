Stolen and recovered sculpture still not reinstated at Ormeau Library

A SCULPTURE stolen from outside a South Belfast library and subsequently recovered has still not been re-instated a year and a half later.

The artwork, created by sculptor Daniela Balmaverde, was located outside Ormeau Library, where it had stood since 2011. It depicted a woman, a bird and a book and was created as part of a cross-community project to celebrate diversity in the Ormeau area.

After being stolen in November 2023, it was recovered by a Belfast antique dealer who had been offered the stolen item by an unwitting scrap metal merchant.

The antique dealer returned the sculpture over to Libraries NI, but it has still not been placed back on its plinth, which today stands forlorn and empty in a sea of daffodils.

South Belfast SDLP Councillor Gary McKeown has called for the urgent reinstatement of the sculpture.

"It's ridiculous that after nearly a year and a half, this sculpture has not been reinstated outside Ormeau Road Library," he said.

"The community was devastated when it was stolen in 2023, so there was great relief when it was recovered, but it's been lying gathering dust ever since instead of being put back in its rightful place.

"This artwork is a popular feature in the local area, so its absence has really been noticed. I've been in ongoing contact with Libraries NI to push for it to be reinstalled, and while I understand some preparatory work has to be done to enable this, it's not acceptable that this has dragged on for so long.

"Libraries NI needs to recognise how important this sculpture is to the people who use the library and those who walk past it every day, and take urgent steps to get it put back where it belongs."

A Libraries NI spokesperson said the removal during the theft “resulted in damage to both the sculpture itself and its mounting plinth”.

“We have engaged with the original artist and related stakeholders to ensure the sculpture is restored and safely reinstated,” they said.

“Discussions are ongoing to find the best solution, and we appreciate the public’s interest. Further updates will be provided when available.”