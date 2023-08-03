FÉILE 23: US students to attend St Mary's University College Summer School

THE St Mary's University College Summer School in Belfast will welcome a group of students and academics from four USA universities for a unique insight into local politics, culture, and post-Brexit relationships 25 years on from the Belfast Agreement.

The theme of the International Summer school is ‘Building Peace through Dialogue’ and is being delivered in association with Féile an Phobail between 7th and 12th August.



The Summer School marks 25 years since the Good Friday Agreement (GFA) and 35 years of Féile an Phobail.



Professor Peter Finn, Principal of St Mary’s said: “To mark the GFA anniversary, we have the opportunity to share with an international audience the journey that we have experienced, the challenges we now face and the opportunities that are ahead of us.”



The Summer School programme combines academic insights with engaging social activities.



Professor Finn added: “Our successful partnership with Féile an Phobail in hosting debates and discussions at the College means the visiting students from the USA will hear at first-hand experiences from a variety of political perspectives.”

Belfast Lord Mayor, Councillor Ryan Murphy said: “One of my key priorities during my year of office is to shine a spotlight on the positive work our young people are doing to achieve progress in Belfast. By hosting this International Summer School for students and academics from four US universities in association with Féile an Phobail, St Mary’s University College is helping to create greater understanding of social issues here and helping to establish a new narrative about Belfast and our unlimited potential.



“Partnership is at the heart of true progress – so I commend all the people working together to make this week a success."



The International Summer School has attracted participants from the following institutions:

Alvernia University, PA

Cabrini University, PA

James Madison University, VA

Bellarmine University, KY