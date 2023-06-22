New mural brings a touch of colour to Gaelscoil an Lonnáin

MAITH SIBH: Pupils at Gaelscoil an Lonnáin jump for joy at their new wall

A VIBRANT, colourful mural has brightened up the walls of an Irish language primary school on the Falls Road.

Gaelscoil an Lonnáin have been enriching and contributing to Irish language education in West Belfast for over 20 years. Situated on the Falls Road, the school continues to grow with over 70 children enrolled, including at the naíscoil.

Local renowned artist Marty Lyons created the stunning piece, which visually brings to life the rich history and culture of the Irish language for the kids and the community to enjoy.

The mural tells the powerful stories of Irish mythology

“We’re delighted with it. We asked parents and the kids what they would like on the wall. We shared the ideas with the artist, and he created a sketch of what it would like it, it was incredible,” Principal Ciarán McCallan of Gaelscoil an Lonnáin said.

“When he was painting it the kids had the opportunity to get involved with the painting and be a part of it. It starts with old mythology with the Children of Lir and Cú Chulainn and the history of the hedge schools right up to An Dream Dearg.

Traditional music and Irish dancing bring the wall to life

Gaelscoil an Lonnáin will be finishing up for the summer holidays this week after another successful year. The pupils participated in a range of events throughout the school year including An Cumann Scoildrámaíochta, Seachtain na Gaeilge, football competitions, as well as singing Christmas carols at the Kennedy Centre and hosting a massive céilí bringing all the classes together.