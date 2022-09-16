Victory for Hannahstown residents as they save 40-year-old tree

RESIDENTS in Glenmeen Close in Hannahstown have claimed victory after the Housing Executive conceded to their requests not to remove a 40-year-old maple tree.

The tree, which has stood in the estate for over 40 years, and is healthy with no sign of disease, was scheduled to be removed by the Housing Executive to make way for concrete blocks which would form part of a flower garden.

Residents first became aware of the plans after three trees on the opposite grass verge were cut down by the Housing Executive, but as those trees were not mature they were not concerned until plans were started to remove the mature maple tree, as well as the railings which protect the grass verge from the road.

The Housing Executive planned to have the tree dug out by the roots and replanted elsewhere. However, residents were adamant that they did not want their tree removed.

Kate Prior, who has lived in Hannahstown for most of her life, explained the importance of the tree to the community.

“The tree is very important to us, it’s a healthy maple tree which has been here for over 40 years. Everyone who lives here loves the tree, and it is beautiful when it blossoms. When we were consulted on the removal of the tree, I was the only resident at home, everyone else being out at work. I immediately stated my objection to the removal of the tree after three others were removed from the opposite verge.

"During lockdown that grass verge was a lifeline for the children who live here, and they camped overnight on it, and their parents could watch them from their homes. Children here love the tree and I love looking at it too. I can’t see any reason why they want to remove it, as there are empty spaces in the estate for a flower garden, without removing a perfectly healthy tree.”

Kate said that after she spoke with other residents they also made it clear that they also did not want the tree removed.

COMMUNITY: Resident Kate Prior, with daughter Maura Tubridy and great grand-daughter Álainn Tubridy with the tree they saved

“On Wednesday morning a member of Grounds and Maintenance informed me they were putting their plans for the tree on hold due to our objections, and also halting their plans to put stones in with the flower beds over safety concerns we highlighted over the possibility the stones could be thrown at cars on the busy road.”

Maura Tubridy said: “We do love the idea of flowers being planted, and enhancements being made to the estate, but we just don’t want a perfectly healthy tree to come down or be moved for that to happen. There’s no reason why we can’t have the enhancements and keep the tree.”

A Housing Executive spokesperson said: “Plans for environmental improvements to the Glenmeen estate were shared with residents and elected representatives in early August.

"As a resident has now raised an objection to the proposed improvements, work has been paused and will be subject to review.”